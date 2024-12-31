Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Treasury employees’ desktop computers breached in Chinese hacking operation

The Treasury Department announces a major hacking incident, technology billionaires’ wealth soared in 2024, and Israel flexes its AI powers at war — all this and more in your Tuesday Tech Drop.

‘Not the way you want to run a government.’ Trump taps Silicon Valley executives for key roles December 24, 2024 / 07:50
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.