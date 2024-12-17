Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

After ABC settlement, emboldened Trump goes after Iowa pollster Ann Selzer

The president-elect and his Cabinet picks sure seem to be out for revenge.

Trump sues Des Moines Register and Ann Selzer over Iowa poll December 17, 2024 / 04:02
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.