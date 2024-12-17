After ABC settlement, emboldened Trump goes after Iowa pollster Ann Selzer

It feels like the forces upholding the free press in the United States are beginning to buckle.
ABC’s recent $15 million settlement with Donald Trump — stemming from the president-elect’s lawsuit alleging anchor George Stephanopoulos defamed him — was a bad omen.
Trump had accused Stephanopoulos of defaming him when he said on air in March that Trump “has been found liable for rape by a jury,” referring to author E. Jean Carroll’s civil litigation. The jury found Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s but found he did not rape Carroll, as that crime is defined under New York law
As civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance separately explained, ABC seemed to have a pretty strong case for why Stephanopoulos characterized Trump’s abuse of Carroll as “rape,” given the judge who oversaw Carroll’s trials said the jury found that Trump “raped” Carroll, as that word is commonly understood.
But ABC, which Trump has said should have its broadcast privileges rescinded, opted to settle rather than fight the power. Per the settlement, ABC will pay $15 million to “a Presidential foundation and museum to be established by or for” Trump, which means the company will help fund what could be a shrine to Trump’s ego.
And predictably, the settlement seems to have emboldened Trump to launch more legal attacks on the media over coverage he doesn’t like. During a news conference on Monday, Trump threatened to “straighten out” the press using the courts and said more lawsuits would be forthcoming. And he announced his plans to sue veteran pollster Ann Selzer, who conducted a pre-election poll showing Vice President Kamala Harris leading in Iowa, a state Harris ultimately lost. He filed the lawsuit Monday night in Iowa, accusing Selzer, her polling firm, The Des Moines Register and the newspaper’s parent company, Gannett, of “election interference.”
Lark-Marie Anton, a spokesperson for The Des Moines Register, said in a statement Tuesday that Trump’s lawsuit is “without merit.”
“We have acknowledged that the Selzer/Des Moines Register pre-election poll did not reflect the ultimate margin of President Trump’s Election Day victory in Iowa by releasing the poll’s full demographics, crosstabs, weighted and unweighted data, as well as a technical explanation from pollster Ann Selzer,” Anton said. “We stand by our reporting on the matter and will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights.”