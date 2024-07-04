Rudy Giuliani’s new gig is sure to invite legal scrutiny

Rudy Giuliani may be barred from practicing law in New York over his repeated 2020 election lies, but he apparently still has a job. And it’s almost certain to continue his pitiful plunge into obscurity.
Fellow election conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who, like Giuliani, is facing multiple defamation lawsuits stemming from his election lies, announced Giuliani will host a show on Lindell’s FrankSpeech platform.
On Tuesday, Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon‘s WarRoom show where guest hosts are filling in after Bannon surrendered himself to prison this week. “Speaking of Rudy Giuliani…we hired him over at FrankSpeech.com. He’s on my network now. He follows Steve Bannon, it’s Steve Bannon, and then after him is Lou Dobbs and then myself,” Lindell said. While speaking with Newsweek on Tuesday, Lindell explained that he hired Giuliani this week after he was suspended from WABC Radio where he hosted a daily show. Giuliani was suspended from the radio network in May after making unfounded claims about the 2020 election, the Associated Press reported. “They cancelled him,” Lindell told Newsweek. “He started yesterday. I’m on his show tonight.” Lindell also told Newsweek that Giuliani will be hosting a daily show throughout this week on his FrankSpeech network.
Giuliani’s public free fall, from mayor of New York City to podcaster for a conspiratorial pillow-pusher, shows no end in sight.