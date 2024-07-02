Rudy Giuliani officially disbarred in New York

Rudy Giuliani, the former prosecutor, New York mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump, has been disbarred from practicing law in New York over bigoted lies claiming that election fraud denied Trump a rightful victory in 2020.

The decision was made by the New York appeals court in Manhattan. According to the filing, the court determined Giuliani knowingly lied about the election, including claims about illegal voters being bused from out of state to vote in Pennsylvania’s election, and that a vote was cast by deceased boxer Joe Frazier. The filing also determined that Giuliani pushed a raft of other baseless claims — like his allegation that thousands of noncitizens cast ballots in Arizona — that lacked reputable evidence.

The court said Giuliani must "comply with the rules governing the conduct of disbarred or suspended attorneys." It certainly marks a fall from grace for a man who was once billed as "America's mayor." Giuliani's troubles don't end there. He's also been recommended for disbarment in Washington, D.C.; he's still facing a RICO indictment in Georgia and another election-related indictment in Arizona; and he's filed for bankruptcy to liquidate his assets in order to pay nearly $150 million defamation judgments to creditors for false claims he made about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, among others.