Glenn Youngkin downplays Trump’s mass firing plan

Trump's promise to purge the civil service could devastate Virginia's 140,000 federal workers. Youngkin claims they can just find jobs elsewhere.

Virginia Gov. Youngkin: America isn’t ‘the land of opportunity’ under Biden July 15, 2024 / 07:53
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.