U.S. Marshals Service reportedly deputized Musk’s security team

Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly putting the power of the state behind Elon Musk’s security detail.

CNN and CBS News, citing multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the move, are reporting that the U.S. Marshals Service — which operates at the direction of the attorney general — have deputized an unspecified number of members of Musk’s private security teams. Noting that “special deputies are typically permitted to carry weapons on federal grounds and carry out arrests,” CBS News said that the service deputized Musk’s security team rather than assigning him members of the Secret Service. (Neither MSNBC nor NBC News has verified the reports.) Musk has publicly expressed concern about his security detail for months, as he’s been promoting his plan to gut the federal government and slash key programs.

In October, when he predicted the economy would crash and result in “hardship” if he and Trump were allowed to implement their plan for deep spending cuts, Musk floated the idea that he would need extra security to protect him from the backlash. “Obviously, a lot of people who are taking advantage of government are going to be upset about that,” Musk told a virtual town hall during the campaign, adding, “I’ll probably need a lot of security, but it’s got to be done.”

On Thursday, the first night of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Musk suggested again that he might need more security. When a questioner remarked that Musk’s security detail is “enormous,” Musk claimed, “It’s not that enormous. Maybe it should be bigger,” adding that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele had warned him about his safety.

Elon Musk:



"I've had people — like @NayibBukele, who managed to put in prison like 100,000 murderous thugs. He called me and said, 'I'm worried about your security.' I'm like, YOU'RE worried about my security? How did you put all those thugs in prison without dying?" pic.twitter.com/gf7AL2qSgd — The Washington Observer (@WashObserver) February 20, 2025

While recent polling suggests that Musk personally and the work of his “efficiency” allies are both unpopular, there haven’t been any reports of major security problems. Not in the way there have been reports of threats to members of Congress.

This week, the Trump administration is using a dubious example to promote the idea that Musk’s safety is at risk.

This week, Ed Martin, the pro-insurrectionist activist Donald Trump tapped to serve as the top federal attorney in Washington, D.C., sent a saber-rattling letter to Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., over comments Garcia made on CNN about the need for Democrats to use all tools at their disposal to stop Musk. Garcia’s comment — “what the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight” — seemed an obvious metaphor. Garcia posted on X that “No reasonable person would view my comments as a threat,” adding that he would “not be silenced.”

But Martin’s probe — and now the deputized security detail — suggest the lengths the Trump administration will go to make sure that Musk feels secure.