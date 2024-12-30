Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

German officials denounce Musk’s attempts to meddle in elections

Elon Musk's cold war with Europe is ramping up following his op-ed supporting Germany's far-right party in the country's upcoming elections.

MAGA infighting erupts over immigrant worker visas December 30, 2024 / 13:02
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.