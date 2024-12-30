German officials denounce Musk’s attempts to meddle in elections

German officials have widely condemned Elon Musk’s attempts to meddle in the upcoming German elections by boosting the far-right AfD party.
After praising the party on social media, Musk published an op-ed over the weekend touting AfD (or Alternative for Germany) as the country’s “last spark of hope” and backing its anti-immigrant stance as necessary for “the preservation of German culture and security.” In the piece, he argued the party is not “right-wing extremist” and argued it represents “political realism” on the economy. For my history buffs: This op-ed read eerily similar to Charles Lindbergh’s infamous antisemitic “Des Moines speech” against U.S.’s involvement in World War II by invoking nationalism.
Several German government officials have denounced Musk’s attempts to sway German voters, and a government spokesperson based in Berlin said on Monday that Musk’s “nonsense” — despite being protected speech — showed he was clearly “trying to influence the federal election.”
With his outsized wealth and the massive megaphone he purchased in the social media platform X, Musk has fashioned himself into an international far-right benefactor by aligning himself with illiberal and pro-extremist movements around the globe. And he’s taken a particular interest in Europe’s far-right movements, which may have something to do with his reaction to the European Union’s efforts to hold him accountable for the abusive behavior he’s allowed on his social media site.