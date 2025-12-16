State Dept. meets far-right AfD official ahead of MAGA gala

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more fitting scenario to encapsulate the MAGA movement’s contradictory stance on antisemitism and other forms of extremism than the juxtaposition of a U.S. State Department official promoting Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland party and the department issuing a public condemnation of a deadly antisemitic attack in Australia in the same afternoon.

On Sunday, the same day of the mass shooting on Bondi Beach, top State Department official Sarah Rogers posted an endorsement of the AfD, a party founded by Nazi apologists and to which various scholars have largely attributed the disturbing normalization of antisemitism in Germany in recent years.

Rogers met on Saturday with Markus Frohnmaier, an AfD member in the German parliament. And after a journalist noted on social media the reporting on Frohnmaier’s ties to the Russian government and claims he is a Russian asset — which Frohnmaier has denied — Rogers responded by touting the group’s purported “anti-censorship” stance as “one reason they’re gaining popularity in Germany.”