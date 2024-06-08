50 Cent’s Capitol Hill appearance was an embarrassing spectacle

Rapper 50 Cent’s appearance on Capitol Hill on Wednesday was a cringe-inducing spectacle.
The rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) visited Washington, D.C., with civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump for what Crump characterized as discussions about “the Black wealth agenda, the widening of the wealth gap, and corporate America’s marginalization of Black-owned companies.”
I suspect the visit was more transactional: Jackson, Mr. “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” invests in a liquor brand and media ventures, Crump is on his legal team, and the two wanted to endear themselves to members of Congress (as evidenced by a veiled reference to his legal battle with liquor company Beam Suntory in a post on X).
But whatever their purpose, some of the comments Jackson made on the occasion left a bad taste in folks’ mouths. Jackson — who endorsed Donald Trump in 2020 and has used his social media accounts to push conservative talking points this election cycle — told the press that Black men are starting to identify with Trump and that criminality is a main reason.
“Because they got RICO charges,” Jackson said, referring to Black men, on the one hand, and to the racketeering charges that Trump and his co-defendants are facing in Georgia on the other (he has pleaded not guilty).
He also made sure to stop for smiling photos with lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Troy Carter, D-La., Steve Scalise, R-La., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
(For the record, that photo was taken in the U.S. Capitol, not at the White House.)
Jackson’s appearance on Capitol Hill, his comments about Black men’s supposed criminality and his photos with Johnson and Boebert (both of whom sought to overturn the 2020 election while hyping false allegations of voter fraud) earned eye rolls from Black commentators online. See here, here, here, here and here.
The rapper’s reaction to the response was fairly juvenile, which just underscores why people were dismayed at the spectacle to begin with: It reeked of unseriousness at a time when we should expect better from people who claim to advocate on our behalf.