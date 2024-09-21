How these shocking revelations out of North Carolina could hurt the GOP

So many red flags, so little time

It was reported this week that North Carolina Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson proclaimed “I’m a black NAZI!” — among other deranged comments — on an adult website message board.

These claims, which MSNBC has not independently confirmed, are shocking and repulsive. But they are also not surprising. Robinson has previously engaged in Holocaust denial, downplayed allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and endorsed arresting transgender women over their bathroom use.

It’s also possible this could have been avoided. Erick Erickson alleges that Republican opposition researchers may have been aware of these stories during Robinson’s primary but chose to sit on them, anticipating Trump’s endorsement. If true, that decision deserves to be lumped together with other disastrous examples of GOP leaders ignoring clearly disqualifying information about candidates, including failed Georgia candidate Herschel Walker and failed Pennsylvania candidate Mehmet Oz.

Robinson is refusing to drop out of the race, despite trailing by double digits even before this story broke. And Trump’s association with such a deeply controversial candidate could end up dragging him down, too. North Carolina is a state Democrats haven’t won since 2008, and it’s now more competitive than ever. Recent polling suggests a virtual toss-up, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is scheduled to continue campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris at several stops in the state.

A story you should be following: Voter suppression in Georgia

As five states kick off early voting this week, voter suppression efforts are also ramping up.

In Georgia, the State Election Board has already approved late rule changes that could significantly affect the voting process. On Friday, the board voted to require the hand-counting of ballots, despite complaints from election officials that this would lead to inaccurate and delayed results. One elections director in Georgia’s Gwinnett County worried any further changes could mean 2,000 county poll workers might need to be retrained. Earlier this year, the Trump-aligned board also voted to make it easier for local election board members to potentially slow or block the certification of results.

On top of that, Georgia’s controversial SB 202, which passed in 2021, allows unlimited challenges to voter registrations. Previously, individuals could only challenge up to 10 people annually. According to ProPublica, 90% of the voter challenges filed — for 89,000 voters — were submitted by just six people.

On top of that, Georgia's controversial SB 202, which passed in 2021, allows unlimited challenges to voter registrations. Previously, individuals could only challenge up to 10 people annually. According to ProPublica, 90% of the voter challenges filed — for 89,000 voters — were submitted by just six people.

While Georgia's efforts stand out, they're far from the only concerning developments. Texas, Mississippi and Alabama have all passed laws criminalizing the so-called "harvesting" of absentee ballots. In Texas, offering to collect someone's absentee ballot in exchange for a "benefit" could lead to a felony conviction. Critics including the Texas NAACP say this is designed to intimidate voters from filing absentee ballots.

In Ohio, a county sheriff is encouraging residents to "write down the addresses" of people displaying Harris signs in their yards. Meanwhile, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is facing backlash for making claims of voter fraud that county prosecutors say are unsubstantiated. It remains to be seen what further steps the GOP might take to undermine election integrity after Election Day. The Harris team has already assembled hundreds of lawyers in the event of post-election litigation.

A race to watch: Brown vs. Moreno

Easily the most expensive Senate race in terms of ad spending this cycle, Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Bernie Moreno remain neck and neck. Republicans have been pouring cash into the contest, which could have far-reaching consequences for both Senate control and Ohio's political future. But despite many writing off the Buckeye State as a lost cause to the Trump-led Republican Party, Brown continues to lead Moreno in the polls.

It's important to note previous elections in Ohio could have turned out very differently with just slightly higher voter turnout. Take, for example, Tim Ryan's race against JD Vance. If Cuyahoga County and other areas surrounding Cleveland had seen even 2020-level voter turnout, that race would have been a toss-up.