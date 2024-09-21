Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Inside with Jen Psaki

How these shocking revelations out of North Carolina could hurt the GOP

Plus, the states where voter suppression efforts are already ramping up and the Buckeye State's very expensive Senate race in this week’s 3-Minute Read from Jen Psaki.

"Inside with Jen Psaki"
“Inside with Jen Psaki” airs Sundays at 12 p.m. and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET. Join me!MSNBC
By  Jen Psaki
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  