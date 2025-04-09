As the White House’s campaign against law firms continues, Trump says a bit too much

While several prominent law firms have tried to appease Donald Trump in response to his aggressive and unprecedented campaign against the industry, a handful have responded to presidential attacks by pushing back. As NBC News reported, those efforts are ongoing.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP filed a motion [Tuesday] seeking to permanently block Trump’s executive order targeting the firm, which previously employed Robert Mueller, who led the Russia investigation after the 2016 election.

“Simply put, blacklisting and sanctioning law firms for representing the President’s political opponents, devoting resources to causes the President dislikes, or hiring attorneys who have investigated the President is anathema to our constitutional order,” the filing says.

“The Order avowedly—and severely—punishes WilmerHale for its attorneys’ advocacy on behalf of clients and causes the President does not like. And it does so for the avowed purpose of deterring other law firms from engaging in the same constitutionally protected conduct,” it added.

Hours after the firm filed its motion, Trump spoke at a White House event related to his efforts to boost the coal industry, and he suggested that he’d direct some of the law firms that have already surrendered to him to work on coal mining–related cases in support of the industry.

And then he kept talking.

“Have you noticed that lots of law firms have been signing up with Trump?” the president said, referring to himself in the third person. “$100 million, another $100 million for, uh, damages that they’ve done. They give you $100 million and then they announce that, ‘But we have done nothing wrong.’ And I agree, they’ve done nothing wrong. But what the hell, they give me a lot of money considering they’ve done nothing wrong.”