Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Unwilling to admit the truth or unwilling to follow the law’: How Trump is changing the judiciary April 6, 2025 / 09:53

Why the White House decided even the conservative Federalist Society isn’t good enough

The Federalist Society has long been seen as one of the most successful projects of the conservative movement. Team Trump no longer seems to care.

May. 30, 2025, 2:56 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post