Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.19.25: Court rejects Texas GOP’s gerrymandered map

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a surprise development, federal judges this week blocked Texas’ gerrymandered district map, created by Republican lawmakers in August at Donald Trump’s behest, and ordered the Lone Star State to use the same map it used last year. State Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

* Looking ahead to the 2026 midterm elections, the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist Poll found Democrats with a surprisingly large advantage over the GOP on the generic congressional ballot: Asked which party’s candidates they’d support if the 2026 races “were held today,” 55% said they’d back Democrats, while 41% supported Republicans.

* After several days of online hysterics from the president about a proposed redistricting scheme in Indiana, the state’s Republican governor, Mike Braun, said in a statement that he’d support primary challenges to any GOP legislators who failed to go along with a partisan mid-decade gerrymandering scheme.