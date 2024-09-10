Vance offers the wrong defense for promoting ugly misinformation

Towards the end of Barack Obama’s term, an interviewer noted that the right had targeted him with all kinds of foolish conspiracy theories, and he asked the Democratic president whether he had a favorite. Obama didn’t hesitate: The first thing that came to mind was Jade Helm.

In case anyone’s forgotten, U.S. military officials organized some training exercises in 2015 for about 1,200 people in areas spanning from Texas to California. Somehow, right-wing activists got it in their heads that the exercises, labeled “Jade Helm 15,” were part of an elaborate conspiracy theory involving the Obama administration, the Pentagon, Walmart and some “secret underground tunnels.”

The far-right fears never made any sense, and the then-president apparently found all of this rather amusing. But one of the underappreciated parts of the story was that a variety of Republican officials — including senators, governors and U.S. House members — at least pretended to take the conspiracy theories seriously. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott even felt the need to order the Texas Guard to “monitor” the military exercises — just in case Obama was up to something nefarious.

When GOP officials were pressed to explain their interest in claims that were transparently ridiculous, they invariably said the same thing: Their supporters and constituents took the nonsense seriously, so they were compelled to do the same.

All of this came to mind again this week. As my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones summarized:

On Monday, JD Vance dived face-first into a racist and xenophobic conspiracy theory when the GOP vice presidential nominee promoted a false allegation that Haitian immigrants in Ohio have been eating people’s pets. This aligns with other “fear the brown people” rhetoric pushed by Donald Trump and his cringe-inducing running mate.

Yes, as this week got underway, the Republican Party’s vice presidential nominee actually published a social media message in which Vance wrote, “Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

Play

All of this was utterly bonkers, even by 2024 standards. The Haitians in Springfield are in the country legally; they’ve been there for decades; and there were no actual “reports” about the immigrants stealing and eating pets. The nonsense spread like wildfire on the right, but it had no basis in reality.

Nevertheless, folks like conspiratorial billionaire Elon Musk and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — whose affection for reckless misinformation appears limitless — seized on racist right-wing chatter and treated the insane theory as a legitimate story.