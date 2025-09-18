The new Gaza City offensive is a disaster. Trump is shrugging.

On Tuesday, on the day a United Nations panel of experts said Israel was committing genocide, Israel began a wide-scale new ground offensive in Gaza City. That offensive is all but certain to cause yet another surge in civilian casualties in an enclave that has already been pummeled for nearly two years. President Donald Trump is effectively co-signing the operation with a shrug.
Israel’s initial bombardment of Gaza City, conducted after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in 2023, left large parts of the city in ruins. But in the nearly two years since, according to Reuters, about 1 million people have returned to Gaza City to find shelter. The Israel Defense Forces estimate that since Israel announced its plans to besiege the city in August, 40% of those residents have fled the city. That means, however, that several hundred thousand people remain in the city as Israel unleashes an aggressive new campaign.
It might be surprising to hear that so many Gazans are remaining in an area that Israel promised to strike with “powerful” military force. But people can’t leave for many different reasons. Some can’t afford transportation or food. Others are too sick or elderly to manage the journey physically. Some think that the risk of staying in place is equal to or less than the risk of leaving, since the areas they’re being sent to farther south lack food, medicine and supplies — and aren’t safe from bombardment and gunfire, either. And there are also those who refuse to go because Israel’s finance minister and other politicians call for annexing Gaza and some Gazans would rather die on their land than die running away from it.
Israel’s latest offensive comes after hundreds of former Israeli military and security leaders published a letter urging Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end his military operation. “Everything that can be accomplished by force has been accomplished,” one signatory told NPR. The operation comes after the International Association of Genocide Scholars passed a resolution stating that Israel’s conduct in Gaza meets the definition of genocide, which is also the conclusion of many human rights observers. And it comes after many of Israel’s allies in Europe have explicitly warned against the offensive. Britain’s foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, called the move “utterly reckless and appalling” and said, “It will only bring more bloodshed, kill more innocent civilians and endanger the remaining hostages.”