Starmer corrects Trump claim on U.K.’s aid to Ukraine February 27, 2025 / 01:04

U.K.’s Starmer becomes latest world leader to correct Trump to his face

On Monday, Trump suffered an embarrassment at the hands of the French president. Three days later, it happened again with the British prime minister.

Feb. 28, 2025, 8:50 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

