U.K.’s Starmer becomes latest world leader to correct Trump to his face

Donald Trump’s first meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was not without hiccups. When the two leaders spoke with reporters in the Oval Office, for example, Starmer appeared proud to tout the partnership between his country and the United States as “the greatest alliance for prosperity and security” in the history of the world.

It was soon after when the Republican president appeared to dodge a question about coming to the United Kingdom’s assistance in the event that British troops faced a Russian attack in Ukraine. Trump ended up asking Starmer if the British military could “take on Russia by yourselves.”

The prime minister, understandably taken aback, started to answer, before Trump moved on.

If it was an attempt at humor, it was not at all funny.

Nevertheless, as part of the same Q&A, Starmer also took the opportunity to correct Trump’s claim that European countries that provided aid to Ukraine “get their money back.” NBC News reported:

“We don’t get the money back,” Trump added, before blaming former President Joe Biden for not giving military aid in the form of a loan. “We’re not getting all of [our aid back],” Starmer told Trump, adding: “Quite a bit of ours was given, was gifted.”

Observers would be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu. After all, it was earlier this week when Trump, in the same room, sat alongside another foreign leader and peddled eerily similar incorrect claims. The Republican falsely insisted that the United States had spent $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, while Europe had spent only $100 billion, adding that European countries would get their money back.