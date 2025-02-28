Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The White House takeover of the press pool is a brazen attack on the First Amendment

The Trump administration is overturning a century-old system that guarantees equal access to the news media.

‘F around and find out moment’: WH will pick which pool reporters can cover Trump February 26, 2025 / 06:31
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."