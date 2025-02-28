The White House takeover of the press pool is a brazen attack on the First Amendment

As a spokeswoman for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, there were times when I wished I could have chosen the reporters who were covering her that day. Certainly, there were a few I hoped wouldn’t show up on a particular day, based on the off-topic questions they were likely to ask.
But I never — ever — would have done that.
That’s because for more than a century, the White House Correspondents’ Association, a private organization made up of some of the finest journalists in the country, has been in charge of the press pool, deciding which journalists are allowed into the limited-capacity rooms on a rotating basis and distributing their write-ups so that every media outlet gets the same access.
Now, the Donald Trump administration has thrown out that system in a brazen attack on the principles of American democracy and the free press, in favor of one in which they handpick their favorites and — more importantly — block those who are asking uncomfortable questions or refusing to toe the party line.
This dramatic change comes as the White House has blocked The Associated Press over its decision to continue using the name the Gulf of Mexico, threatened to use the Federal Communications Commission to go after news coverage by TV and radio stations and launched probes of NPR and PBS, while Trump has personally sued “60 Minutes” over an interview with Harris he didn’t like.
The White House has always had a contentious relationship with the press, but never to this level. In fact, the first White House press briefing grew out of an attempt by both sides to manage the difficulties inherent in press coverage.
On March 15, 1913, President Woodrow Wilson’s private secretary promised the commander-in-chief would speak with reporters individually, face to face, at 12:45 p.m. that day. When the time came, more than 100 reporters showed up, forcing Wilson to address them as a group. Even though it was unintentional, this was the first White House press briefing.
The following year, when Wilson threatened to end these press conferences because “certain evening newspapers” quoted remarks he considered off the record, the journalists banded together to start the White House Correspondents’ Association. Their first order of business was to ensure the press conferences had accredited reporters.
The reporters who cover the White House have an arrangement where they combine their resources in service of the collection of news. This arrangement is what is called the “pool.” If an event, meeting or trip is being covered by the pool, it means a certain group of journalists will physically be present and those journalists will share the details of the event with everyone else. (This is just logistics! You cannot fit 100 reporters into the Oval Office.) The journalists themselves have decided who should be allowed in through a system that ensures fairness and access for all journalists across the board, regardless of who the president is.
One of the last international trips I took with Harris was in 2021 to France for a series of meetings and engagements with President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders in the European Union. From the first day of the trip to the last, we were beleaguered by stories about her supposedly using a French accent (which was not true) and buying expensive pots from a French culinary store.
Of course, I would have preferred to select the reporters who went with us on the trip, but that’s not how it worked. It was not up to me who traveled, how they interpreted what they saw and how they communicated that to the rest of the journalists who were not with us. My job as a press liaison was to work with the reporters on the trip to give them as much access and information as possible.