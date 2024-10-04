Why Trump’s odd complaints about Fox News’ election ads matter

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last week, Donald Trump went on an impromptu riff about one of his favorite subjects: Fox News.

“You ever notice on Fox, they put me on — I do a great job — and then they follow me with a horrible commercial,” the former president said. “Roger Ailes never allowed bad commercials. What’s the purpose of me doing a nice show, and then they put nine horrible commercials on, which are all lies?” he added.

Wrapping up his thought, the Republican concluded, “Fox should put just the good people on, the people that want to make America great again.”

This comes up with surprising frequency. This past weekend, for example, Trump complained that the network aired a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris. The Hill reported:

Former President Trump slammed Fox News in front of a crowd of supporters at a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, ripping the news outlet for airing Vice President Harris’s remarks after visiting part of the southern border in Arizona on Friday.

Fox, the GOP candidate told a Wisconsin audience, “shouldn’t be allowed” to show the Democratic candidate’s remarks.

Trump on Kamala Harris speech: I have to sit there and listen to her bullshit and who puts it on Fox News? And they shouldn't be allowed to put it on.



(Jesse Watters aired the speech last night) pic.twitter.com/p22V6pZwVE — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2024

A day later, he used his social media platform to argue that Fox News “shouldn’t allow negative Ads.” Though he didn’t elaborate, I have a hunch he wasn’t referring to attack ads aired by his own campaign. Trump added soon after that Fox should stop “constantly putting on Liberal Democrats” who end up “nullifying” conservative guests.

If all of this sounds at all familiar, it’s because he made similar comments during his White House tenure. In May 2019, the then-president whined online that Fox was going too far “in covering the Dems,” referring to Democratic presidential candidates. Trump added that Fox News executives should instead prioritize “the people who got them there.”

A Washington Post analysis added soon after that it was a remarkable sentiment because it was “an explicit expression of his expectation that Fox News will at least play down coverage of Democratic issues and candidates, if not shut them out entirely.”