Trump’s controversial inaugural committee chair tapped for ambassadorship

When Donald Trump announced plans to nominate Tom Barrack to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey, the president-elect did his best to describe his friend in glowing terms.

“For three decades, Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm,” the Republican wrote online. “He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles.”

That summary, however, tells only part of a larger and more interesting story.

After Trump’s first election victory in 2016, there were a series of difficult questions surrounding the Republican’s inaugural committee, which faced scrutiny — and subpoenas — from federal prosecutors over the first half of Trump’s presidency, specifically on how the committee spent its considerable resources. As the investigation intensified, there were concerns that the inaugural committee’s chairman — Tom Barrack — might face real legal trouble.