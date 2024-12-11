Opinion

Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying November 4, 2022 / 01:04

Trump’s controversial inaugural committee chair tapped for ambassadorship

Just two years after Donald Trump's longtime friend faced criminal charges, billionaire Tom Barrack is likely to become the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

