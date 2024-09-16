Why Trump’s connection to Laura Loomer is a real campaign issue

Donald Trump probably should’ve known he’d face some questions about his associations with Laura Loomer. As we’ve discussed, she is, after all, a right-wing activist, a radical conspiracy theorist, and a failed Republican congressional candidate who has described herself as “pro-white nationalism.” More recently, as my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones noted, Loomer “has used her platform to lob overtly racist and sexist attacks at Kamala Harris.”

Loomer nevertheless attended the presidential debate last week, even appearing backstage with Trump ahead of the event, and she traveled on the Republican nominee’s plane. A day later, the former president attended a Sept. 11 remembrance and brought Loomer along — despite the fact the activist has pushed false conspiracy theories about the terrorist attacks having been “an inside job.”

At a Friday afternoon press conference, the GOP candidate praised Loomer as “a free spirit,” before trying to rationalize her radicalism by way of an online statement.

It was against this backdrop that Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” and host Kristen Welker asked the senator for his reaction to Loomer’s extremist rhetoric. While the Ohio Republican conceded that he doesn’t “agree with” some of the activist’s comments, he added:

I think what Laura said about Kamala Harris is not what we should be focused on. We should be focused on the policy and on the issues.

The problem, of course, is that as Election Day 2024 nears, it’s hardly unreasonable to see a presidential candidate’s team as a meaningful issue.

As a Politico report summarized, “Who has the would-be president’s ear and what they say into it matters — especially when, like Loomer, (A) that person has a history of virulent statements about race, religion and immigration, (B) has given voice to baseless conspiracy theories and (C) when the would-be president in question has been hesitant to disavow her remarks, as Trump has.”

I’m reminded of something Ezra Klein wrote in early 2016, before Trump had even secured the Republican Party’s nomination for the first time. Still at Vox at the time, Ezra argued, in reference to Trump, “His tendency to solicit, repeat, and retweet self-serving falsehoods served up by sycophants and hangers-on should be taken seriously. Among the most important tasks the president has is knowing what to believe, whom to listen to, which facts to trust, and which theories to explore.