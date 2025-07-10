California bishop lifts Sunday Mass obligation for churchgoers fearful of ICE raids

A California bishop lifted the Sunday Mass obligation in his diocese, citing some parishioners’ fears of potential immigration enforcement actions as the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign sweeps the country.

San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas issued a decree on Tuesday saying that all members of his diocese “who, due to genuine fear of immigration enforcement actions, are unable to attend Sunday Mass or Masses on holy days of obligation are dispensed from this obligation” until further notice.

The Diocese of San Bernardino includes 1.6 million Roman Catholic believers across San Bernardino and Riverside counties in Southern California, according to the diocese’s website. Both counties have large Latino populations.

“In issuing this decree, I am guided by the Church’s mission to care for the spiritual welfare of all those entrusted to my care, particularly those who face fear or hardship,” Rojas wrote.

He cited “the concerns expressed by many of our brothers and sisters regarding fears of attending Mass due to potential immigration enforcement actions by civil authorities.”

NEW: Bishop Rojas of San Bernardino has dispensed his Diocese from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to ongoing ICE raids. — Rich Raho (@richraho.bsky.social) 2025-07-09T12:50:48.869Z

Canon law of the Catholic Church states that “a diocesan bishop, whenever he judges that it contributes to their spiritual good, is able to dispense the faithful from universal and particular disciplinary laws issued for his territory or his subjects by the supreme authority of the Church,” according to Rojas’ decree.