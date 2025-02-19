Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump signs executive order on IVF treatments February 19, 2025 / 04:15

Trump signs IVF executive order that falls far short of his campaign promise

The White House characterized a new executive order on IVF as "promises made, promises kept." The fine print in the order proves how absurd this is.

Feb. 19, 2025, 9:00 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post