Trump threatens military action against ‘enemy from within’ October 14, 2024 / 06:57

To Trump-proof the Pentagon, Senate Democrats push a specific, good idea

The Biden administration could help Trump-proof the Pentagon by issuing a directive related to domestic troop deployments. It's an important idea.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

