Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘An epic scandal’: Justice Alito flew an upside-down flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election May 17, 2024 / 10:54

Trump wants to prosecute flag burners. The Supreme Court has already said that’s illegal.

The president said it was a “very sad court” that previously rejected flag-burning prosecutions on First Amendment grounds.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 25, 2025, 2:33 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post