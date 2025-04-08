Trump’s boasts about oil prices come with some important fine print

As the week got underway, much of the world’s focus was on Donald Trump’s radical trade tariffs and the impact they’re having on the markets and the global economy. The president, however, seemed eager to emphasize a different priority.

“Oil prices are down,” the Republican wrote in an early-morning item published to his social media platform. A few hours later, he returned to the subject, boasting online, “[O]il prices are plummeting.” By the afternoon, Trump expressed frustration that more people weren’t acknowledging, “[O]il was $76 [per barrel], now it’s $65.”

Around the same time, House Republicans picked up on the cue, declaring in a tweet that the president “is already delivering for the American people!” As proof, GOP lawmakers pointed to “lower oil prices.”

On a superficial level, I can appreciate why Trump and his partisan allies are stressing this point: American consumers tend to like it when it costs less to fill up their gas tanks, so it stands to reason that the administration and its partners will try to take credit when prices fall, even if presidents have a limited impact on the prices of global commodities.

But in this specific instance, there’s a detail that either Trump doesn’t understand or that he hopes the public doesn’t understand. The New York Times reported over the weekend:

U.S. oil prices fell sharply, briefly dipping below $60 a barrel on Sunday — their lowest level in almost four years — as the economic fallout from President Trump’s latest round of tariffs reverberated around the world. The price of crude oil is down more than 15 percent since last Wednesday, just before Mr. Trump revealed his plans to impose stiff new tariffs on imports from most countries. That prices have fallen so far so quickly reflects deepening concern that high tariffs could slow economic growth and perhaps even cause recessions in the United States and the countries it trades with.

To hear the president tell it, falling oil prices is not only great news, it’s also evidence of his genius. But that’s ridiculous: Oil prices are falling because of fears of a possible global recession sparked by Trump’s own misguided economic agenda.

Or put another way, Trump would have people believe that it’s necessarily good news when oil prices fall. But when oil prices fall because of fears of a systemic economic downturn, that’s not worth celebrating.

I realize that no one has ever confused Trump with a policy wonk, but this is a subject he really ought to understand — because of his own recent governing experiences.

Almost exactly five years ago, gas prices fell sharply and quickly, not because of Trump’s agenda, and not because he was an energy policy mastermind, but because the economy had collapsed in the midst of a pandemic-driven recession.