‘Isn’t this embarrassing?’ Team Trump gets a brutal reminder about the weak economy

Partway through Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia focused attention on an underappreciated story: just how weak the U.S. economy has been since Donald Trump returned to power.
Noting that the Cabinet secretary has been successful in the past, the congressman asked, in reference to recent economic data, “Isn’t this embarrassing?”
Bessent seemed to think he had the upper hand. “I’m sorry, congressman, but you seem not to have seen the economic data. The GDP growth has been quite substantial, job growth is solid.”
When Beyer tried to present the treasury secretary with facts, Bessent replied, “No, no, no.”
The trouble is, reality was on the Virginia Democrat’s side, whether the president’s treasury secretary realized it or not.
Some political debates are subjective and deal with gray areas; this is not one of them. Bessent referenced the gross domestic product, for example, which broadly reflects economic growth. That was a poor choice: The GDP shrank in the first quarter of 2025, marking the worst quarter for the U.S. economy in three years.
What’s more, Bessent told Beyer more than once that American job growth is “solid.” What he neglected to mention is the truth: Over the first five months of 2025, the U.S. economy — according to the Trump administration’s own data — has added 619,000 jobs. That’s not awful, but over the first five months of 2024 (when Trump said the economy was terrible) the total was 898,000 jobs.