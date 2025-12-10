Mika: Why this year’s Christmas tree comes with extra weight – and hope

I got my tree today.
And as it has since the passing of my dad, and then later my mom, buying our Christmas tree marks the journey to the holiday that is a mix of many emotions.
Those feelings once began with hyperventilating excitement, endless rushing about and wrapping presents, shopping, checking a multitude of gifts off our family’s list and preparing for the exciting journey to McLean, Virginia, for the vibrant — somewhat Polish — Christmas Eve dinner that was capped off with presents around the tree.
Bamba and Chief presided over it all next to a roaring fire.
Getting my own tree used to start the countdown to that magical day of family traditions — my mother’s cooking, my brothers barreling in at the last minute with wild deer, and so many young cousins running around and getting knocked over by our German shepherd, Daisy, and the other dogs my brothers and I brought to the festivities.
Chaos always erupted when my dad dressed up as Santa and annually scarred a grandchild or two for life.
We shared prayers and broke bread from the Vatican. Fresh holly from the garden hung from the chandelier, candles warmed every corner, and my mother’s Christmas tablecloth held my grandmother’s blue dishes, brought from Europe decades ago — quiet layers of family history.
And always, my parents at the center of everything.
Today, I’m a few years into that inevitable chapter that begins after your parents are gone — the one that arrives whether you’re ready or not. Their memories remain so colorful and clear that sorrow still competes with the joy of the season.
For me, bringing home a tree has stirred those pangs of loss and fears of this year’s holiday not measuring up.
This tree I carry to the car reminds me again that they are gone. And in that moment, the sadness is overwhelming.
So I choose my tree this year with all those competing emotions in mind. Bracing myself for what I know will come, I make the purchase on a frozen New York City street after scanning the piles and piles of freshly cut trees. I pick one buried in a pile, strangled in string, maybe 5 feet tall on its tiptoes.
I carry this tree into yet another new apartment in the city. The demands of family and work — caring for our parents, following our children, staying close to our jobs — have kept us relocating. These repeated moves sharpen the holiday’s ache, a painful reminder that I will no longer return to the people and the place that once defined home.
So I committed myself to choosing my tree wisely. I “coped ahead” on the deep and wistful feelings that would accompany this moment. I decided to get a tree that represents exactly where I am today and give up on measuring up to those remarkable McLean Christmas Eves.
I went smaller and simpler — not a full Charlie Brown experience, but close. I know this little tree won’t hold all the ornaments my mother purchased at a market in Poland. Nor will it tower over the room like the trees of my childhood.