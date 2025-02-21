Opinion

Trump betrays another community he previously vowed to ‘champion’

In 2016, Trump told Haitian American voters, “I really want to be your biggest champion.” The Republican has now repeatedly betrayed the same community.

Feb. 21, 2025, 1:21 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

