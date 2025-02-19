Opinion

Trump opposition finds its footing, from streets to courts to Congress February 12, 2025 / 04:24

Trump-appointed prosecutor kicks off ‘Operation Whirlwind,’ eyes Schumer

Ed Martin is earning his reputation as a partisan prosecutor. Take his new offensive against the Democratic Senate leader, for example.

Feb. 19, 2025, 3:03 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

