Flunking self-awareness again, Trump bemoans 'Pro Criminal Atmosphere'

Flunking self-awareness again, Trump bemoans ‘Pro Criminal Atmosphere’

If Donald Trump is looking for evidence of an actual “Pro Criminal Atmosphere,” he can apparently find one in his own political operation.

Aug. 8, 2024, 11:23 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

