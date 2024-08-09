Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Fact-checking Trump’s hour-long Mar-a-Lago news conference August 8, 2024 / 03:38

On Biden’s retirement, Trump flubs meaning of ‘unconstitutional’

Donald Trump appears to have convinced himself that “unconstitutional” and “stuff that bothers me” are synonymous. They’re not.

Aug. 9, 2024, 9:45 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post