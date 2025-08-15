Pressed on his plans for the Smithsonian, Trump presents an unsettling vision

Donald Trump certainly hasn’t made it easy on the Smithsonian Institution this year. In late March, for example, the president signed an odd executive order directing officials to eliminate “improper, divisive, or anti-American” ideology from its museums. A few months later, he fired the director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, despite questions about whether he had the legal authority to do so.

More recently, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History decided to alter an exhibit that referenced Trump’s impeachments. It ultimately restored information about the incumbent president to its display, but it made changes to the original and removed some details.

This week the White House let the Smithsonian know that it has plans to conduct a far-reaching review of its museums to ensure the content it presents to the public aligns with Trump’s views on American history.

At an unrelated Oval Office event on Thursday, the president commented on his vision for the first time.

Trump on his plans to review Smithsonian museums: We want the museums to talk about the history of our country in a fair manner, not in a woke manner or in a racist manner, which is what many of them are doing