Smithsonian exhibits being reviewed by admin to make sure they align with Trump’s vision August 13, 2025 / 04:02

Pressed on his plans for the Smithsonian, Trump presents an unsettling vision

Many Smithsonian employees are reportedly “scared” of the White House’s offensive. It’s tough to blame them.

Aug. 15, 2025, 12:20 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

