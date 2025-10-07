As the shutdown reaches the one-week mark, Trump points to ‘negotiations’ that don’t exist

It would be an overstatement to say there have been no bipartisan talks related to the government shutdown. Early last week, with just one day remaining before the shutdown deadline, Donald Trump welcomed congressional leaders from both chambers and both parties to the White House for a conversation. (The president agreed to the meeting after a series of odd public reversals.)

Though the Republican has bragged for years about his alleged world-class dealmaking abilities, Trump barely even tried to negotiate an agreement; he responded to the meeting by promoting offensive, AI-generated videos; and the government shut down soon after.

A week later, the president said something unexpected about the process of resolving the standoff. “We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday afternoon. “That could lead to very good things.”

Trump: “We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats. That could lead to very good things, and I'm talking about good things with regard to health care.”Q: “Are you speaking with Democratic leaders?”Trump: “Well, I don't want to say that.” — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 2025-10-06T22:20:40.770Z

For those eager to see the shutdown end, the comment offered a degree of hope — at least initially. It wasn’t long, however, before the public learned that the talks the president referred to did not, and do not, exist.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that he hadn’t “heard a word” from the White House since Trump’s failed meeting early last week. Around the same time, fellow New York Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a written statement that read in part, “Trump’s claim isn’t true — but if he’s finally ready to work with Democrats, we’ll be at the table.”

Trust is at the heart of all effective negotiations, which makes it all the more significant that the president keeps lying — about what Democrats are seeking, about undocumented immigrants’ access to health care coverage and, as of Monday afternoon, even about the existence of bipartisan talks.