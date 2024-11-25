Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Why Pete Hegseth is Trump’s most dangerous cabinet pick November 25, 2024 / 07:25

Republicans scramble to defend Hegseth, despite multiple scandals

Matt Gaetz's cabinet nomination was indefensible, but Pete Hegseth is every bit as radical and dangerous — whether Senate Republicans admit it or not.

Nov. 25, 2024, 8:58 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post