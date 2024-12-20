Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

I’ve faced Trump’s crusade to punish his enemies. Congress can still stop him.

Alone, Republicans will be overpowered, but if they take a silent, collective action, they can be effective.

‘This is a signal flare’: Swalwell reacts to Trump DOJ secretly seizing his phone records December 10, 2024 / 05:19
By  Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell represents California’s 14th congressional district in the House of Representatives. 