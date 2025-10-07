Republicans pick a losing fight over which is the party ‘concerned about health care’

After Republicans failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act during the first year of Donald Trump’s first term, the president and his White House team shifted their strategy on the issue. In fact, in 2019, the GOP administration effectively gave up on the idea of Congress tearing down the health care reform law.

Instead, Trump and his team urged the courts to take down the system and strip tens of millions of American families of their benefits.

That plan ultimately didn’t work out for Republicans, either — the ACA has repeatedly withstood scrutiny from the U.S. Supreme Court — but as the Trump White House leaned into that strategy in early 2019, a reporter asked the president what his message was to families concerned about what he might do to their health security.

“Let me tell you exactly what my message is: The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care,” he responded. “You watch.”

Well, we watched. Six years later, I think it’s fair to say the GOP is still not known as “the party of health care.”

The rhetorical push, however, apparently remains ongoing. Politico reported:

During a news conference Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on Democratic rhetoric, arguing the [GOP megabill approved in July] would help ‘fix’ health care. Republican leaders have touted the bill’s ability to target fraud, waste and abuse in federal health programs. ‘Let me look right into the camera and tell you clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about health care,’ Johnson said.

Despite the fact that Johnson gave his members another week off and they don’t appear to be doing any work on any issue, the House speaker quickly added that his party is “working around the clock every day to fix health care.”

Mike Johnson: "Let me look right into the camera and tell you very clearly: Republicans are the ones concerned about healthcare. Republicans are the party working around the clock everyday to fix healthcare. This is not talking points for us: we've done it." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-06T14:18:39.210Z

Hours later, the Louisiana congressman told Newsmax that Trump “wants to be the health care president.”