Republicans’ ‘paid protesters’ nonsense takes an ugly turn in Minnesota

Around this time a decade ago, when Donald Trump’s 2016 candidacy inspired protests, the Republican assumed that the people involved couldn’t possibly be sincere in their dislike of him. Those who dared to heckle and demonstrate against him, he said at the time, were “paid agitators.”

In the years that followed, the president responded to practically every display of dissent the same way — with talk of “paid protesters,” “paid insurrectionists,” “professional agitators,” “paid troublemakers” and “paid agitators.”

The baseless claim, which he’s never even tried to substantiate, is rooted in an absurdity: Since Americans who disagree with Trump are effectively an impossibility, protests can only be explained through corrupt schemes and illicit payments. Those who agree with Republicans deserve to be seen as real, while Americans who disagree must necessarily be seen as inauthentic.

This misguided approach to dissent is quickly spreading within the president’s party. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, a leading gubernatorial candidate in Florida, began this week asserting as fact that protesters in Minnesota “are paid to do this kind of mess.”

Rep. Byron Donalds: "These agitators — who by the way are paid, folks. America, they are paid to do this kind of mess." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-19T13:47:38.900Z

The congressman made no effort to substantiate the baseless claim, though he’s hardly alone. A day earlier, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pushed the same line on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” blaming “funded protesters” for civil unrest in Minneapolis.