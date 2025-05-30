Opinion

Trump re-name game: Republicans push for D.C. airport, Democrats suggest… a prison April 5, 2024 / 08:26

Republican bill would name the DC Metro the ‘Trump Train,’ as part of a ridiculous pattern

One historian described the Republican effort to name a bunch of things after Trump as “pretty crazy.”

May. 30, 2025, 11:30 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

