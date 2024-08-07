Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Harris plays it safe with Walz pick

Kamala Harris' running mate choice may not push anti-Trumpers back into the MAGA fold, but moderates like me had hoped for better.

‘Eminently likable’ but also ‘risky’: What Tim Walz brings to the Harris campaign August 6, 2024 / 05:50
By  Susan Del Percio
Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio

Susan Del Percio is a Republican strategist and a political analyst for MS NOW.