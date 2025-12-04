Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Hegseth always had fondness for lethality. He wrote a book about it.

The only thing surprising about this latest black eye for the defense secretary’s tenure is that it took this long for such atrocities to happen.

 ‘He needs to go’: Rep. Eugene Vindman calls for Hegseth’s firing December 3, 2025 / 09:25
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen is a political writer and a fellow with the Eurasia Group Foundation.