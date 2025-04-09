Donald Trump Jr.’s speaking tour is stopping in Romania just as it’s electing its president

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to visit Romania at the end of the month, just days before its delayed presidential election.

The president’s eldest son is set to be in the Eastern European country for an event on April 28. The first round of voting starts on May 4, with a runoff election expected on May 18.

The first round of the election was held in November 2024, when far-right populist Călin Georgescu clinched a surprising win. But Romania’s Constitutional Court later annulled the election over concerns about Russian interference.