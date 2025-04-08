Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘Nazis got better treatment’: Judge unloads on Trump’s deportation of Venezuelan nationals March 24, 2025 / 09:14

Trump officials cite high court’s deportation ruling in bid to avoid contempt proceedings

The 5-4 Supreme Court decision “eliminates the basis for this Court’s order to show cause,” the Trump DOJ wrote to Judge Boasberg.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post