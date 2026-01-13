On tariffs, Trump lobbies the Supreme Court the only way he knows how

In late October, Donald Trump threw a surprisingly big fit because a Canadian province aired a television commercial that hurt the president’s feelings. The commercial wasn’t especially provocative — it noted Ronald Reagan’s concerns about trade tariffs — but it apparently triggered the American president.

As part of his episodic harangue against the ad, the Republican specifically whined, “Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country.”

That didn’t make a lot of sense, in part because nothing suggested the high court justices were the commercial’s intended audience and in part because trying to persuade the Supreme Court is not “illegal.”

But the complaint gave away the game: As convoluted as this might seem, Trump was apparently afraid that justices might see the ad, put aside legal reasoning, agree with Canada, and rule against the White House’s tariffs agenda.