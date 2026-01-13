Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.13.26: Mary Peltola kicks off Senate bid in Alaska

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Democrats desperately hoped to recruit former Rep. Mary Peltola to run against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska in the fall. On Monday morning, she kicked off her candidacy, instantly creating a more competitive contest.

* While GOP officials hoped Rep. Byron Donalds would run unopposed in Florida’s gubernatorial primary, those hopes have since been dashed: Lt. Gov. Jay Collins joined an increasingly crowded Republican field this week, launching his first statewide campaign after being appointed to statewide office in 2022.

* Speaking of the Sunshine State, Republican Rep. Neal Dunn has joined the retirement parade, announcing he won’t seek a sixth term in the fall.