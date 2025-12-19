On swastikas and nooses, the Coast Guard reverses its reversed reversal

The Trump administration has been forced to change course in the face of political pressure this year, but I’m aware of only one instance in which officials have felt compelled to reverse a reversed reversal.

To understand what I’m talking about, consider this new report from The Washington Post:

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday deleted language from its new workplace harassment policy that had downgraded the definition of swastikas and nooses from overt hate symbols to ‘potentially divisive,’ an abrupt turnaround after the more lenient interpretation of those items was allowed to take effect this week despite objections from Congress. In a message to all Coast Guard personnel, Adm. Kevin Lunday, the service’s top officer, said those revisions had been ‘completely removed’ from the policy manual.

Let’s take a moment to review how we arrived at this point.

On the afternoon of Nov. 20, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Coast Guard would no longer classify swastikas as hate symbols, instead adopting new guidelines that would label the Nazi-era insignia as “potentially divisive.” The same policy was intended to apply to nooses, too.

The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, and after the Post’s initial report, a DHS official described it as “an absolute ludicrous lie,” “unequivocally false” and “fake crap.”