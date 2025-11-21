Opinion

Trump cracks down on pride flags, softens on swastikas, nooses November 21, 2025 / 01:43

Coast Guard reverses course, keeps swastikas and nooses on list of hate symbols

As the dust settles on this short-lived controversy, it’s worth asking who thought reclassifying nooses and swastikas was a good idea in the first place.

Nov. 21, 2025, 11:52 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

