Coast Guard reverses course, keeps swastikas and nooses on list of hate symbols

On Thursday afternoon, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Coast Guard would no longer classify swastikas as hate symbols, instead adopting new guidelines that would label the Nazi-era insignia as “potentially divisive.” The same policy, set to take effect on Dec. 15, was intended to apply to nooses.

The Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, and after the Post’s report was published online, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary at DHS, described the reporting as “an absolute ludicrous lie,” “unequivocally false” and “fake crap.”

But as additional evidence of the proposed guidelines emerged and outrage over the change grew, officials did exactly what many predicted they would do: They quickly reversed course. The Washington Post reported in a follow-up piece:

In a stunning and lightning-fast reversal of policy, the U.S. Coast Guard late Thursday said the swastika and noose were indeed hate symbols that are prohibited and have no place in the military branch.

Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant, clarified in a late Thursday memo, “A symbol or flag is prohibited as a reflection of hate if its display adversely affects good order and discipline, unit cohesion, command climate, morale, or mission effectiveness.”