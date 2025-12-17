On post-crash Wall Street safeguards, Trump admin. wants to turn back the clock

Around this time 17 years ago, the Great Recession was wreaking havoc on the nation and the world. Bear Stearns had collapsed; the stock market had lost roughly half its value; and the economy shed 750,000 jobs in November 2008 alone.

It wasn’t easy, but after Barack Obama and congressional Democrats took a variety of steps, including approving the Recovery Act and rescuing the American automotive industry, the crisis ended and the nation got back on its feet.

And at that point, policymakers got to work on trying to prevent the next crash.

In 2010, Democrats approved the Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, better known as the Dodd-Frank Act, that was designed to impose safeguards on the financial industry to prevent systemic risks.

Fifteen years later, the White House wants to roll back the clock and bring back the rules that existed before the 2008 crash.

On the campaign trail last year, Donald Trump said he wanted to relieve Wall Street of “burdensome regulations.” A year later, the president’s treasury secretary is thinking along the same lines.

Bessent: "These 2008, 2009, 2010 financial rules were too tight. They hamstrung the American financial system. It was time for a change … we have to take the financial system out of this straitjacket … the regulated system is too constrained." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-16T13:05:27.395Z