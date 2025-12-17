Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell in New York.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York on Dec. 16, 2025.Charly Triballeau / Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

On post-crash Wall Street safeguards, Trump admin. wants to turn back the clock

Fifteen years after the Dodd-Frank Act, the White House wants to return to the rules that preceded the 2008 crash.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post