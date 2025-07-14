My colleagues in Congress are making a mistake advancing these crypto bills

I told you so.
Believe it or not, as an elected official, I hate saying those four words. Not because I don’t like being right, but because when the moment comes to say them, it usually means that something has gone terribly wrong. It also means other elected officials and policymakers were warned and chose to ignore that warning and move ahead anyway.
We warned them about the risks of tearing down the barriers between commercial and investment banking, and of deregulating regional banks. But those warnings were ignored, those bills became law, and when it all came crashing down, everyone was quick to point fingers, but not at themselves. Now, I’m sounding the alarm about the risks of pending crypto legislation, which will open the floodgates to massive fraud and financial ruin for millions of American families.
This week, the House will consider several crypto bills, including the so-called CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act, which proponents claim will establish a pro-innovation regulatory framework for crypto that also safeguards consumers and investors. But the reality is that they would be passing bills written by and for the crypto industry. If either bill passes through Congress, we’ll one day look back on its enactment as a pivotal moment in time — much like we point to the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999. That legislation dismantled Glass-Steagall’s firewall between commercial and investment banking, allowing banks, brokers and insurers to combine into mega financial “supermarkets” — all in the name of “innovation.”
When the predatory mortgages-fueled housing bubble burst, these “innovators” who amassed their wealth on the backs of vulnerable families required massive taxpayer bailouts. That is, they privatized their gains and socialized their losses. A warning from the more recent past is the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018, which weakened oversight of regional banks and exposed depositors to potential losses, as seen in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023.
Crypto often paints its critics as Luddites at best, anti-American at worst. The fact is, the CLARITY and GENIUS bills wrap themselves in the flag of innovation, but all they really do is replicate the same mess that led to past financial crises: They call for few regulations, minimal enforcement, weak consumer protections and more industry consolidation.
On top of that, these bills have a special, intentional wrinkle that makes them especially dangerous: They would legitimize and legalize the unprecedented crypto corruption by the president of the United States.
Donald Trump and his family are raking in piles of cash, much of it through shady crypto ventures, which have made Trump $1.2 billion richer. At the same time, the Trump administration has gutted watchdogs and silenced critics, allowing Trump to exploit the oversight gap created to enrich himself through meme coins, stablecoins and backroom deals with foreign governments. What we’re witnessing isn’t just unethical; it’s the largest fraud and abuse of power in modern history.
Trump has used the power of the presidency to pitch crypto deals abroad — engaging with questionable and dangerous foreign entities. The bills Congress will consider this week place no checks on that behavior. Indeed, they make it easier for Trump’s personal financial interests to dictate U.S. policy.
In committee, Democrats offered numerous amendments to curtail the president’s abuse of power. Republicans voted down every single one.
Trump’s corruption shouldn’t be our only concern, however.
A big problem with these bills is that they fail to protect consumers. The CLARITY Act handcuffs the Securities and Exchange Commission, preventing it from proactively protecting people against fraud. Regulators would have to wait until after investors have already been harmed to act — potentially after a company has collapsed and life savings have vanished. We’ve seen this before. FTX collapsed because insiders illegally operated the exchange, controlled customer funds and traded against their own clients. The CLARITY bill does nothing to address that and, in fact, actually creates space for similar schemes. This won’t just affect consumers in crypto markets — CLARITY will undermine traditional securities markets by creating loopholes that traditional firms can use to evade our existing securities laws.