‘Almost a radical decision’: Lisa Rubin breaks down judge’s ruling on Georgia abortion ban October 1, 2024 / 05:40

Judge strikes down Georgia’s abortion ban, but not quickly enough for some

A court ruling striking down a Republican-imposed abortion ban in Georgia comes too late for Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

