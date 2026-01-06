Opinion

Wyoming Supreme Court rules abortion is legal in the state

The ruling is a major win for abortion rights advocates in one of the country’s reddest states.

Wellspring Health Access building is seen.
Wellspring Health Access, Wyoming's only abortion clinic, is seen on April 8, 2025, in Casper, Wyo.Mead Gruver/AP Photo
By  Fallon Gallagher  and  Clarissa-Jan Lim
Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher is a legal affairs reporter for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.