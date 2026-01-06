Wyoming Supreme Court rules abortion is legal in the state

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down two laws restricting abortion in the state, effectively allowing the procedure to remain legal until a fetus is considered viable at around 24 weeks.
In a 4-1 vote, the justices ruled that the laws — one a near-total abortion ban enacted in 2023 after the fall of Roe v. Wade, and the other prohibiting medication abortion — violated a state constitutional amendment affording people the right to make their own health care decisions.
“The State did not present enough evidence to show the restrictions (and exceptions) on performing abortions, and the ban on medications (and exceptions) are no more restrictive than necessary to serve the State’s interest in protecting prenatal life,” the court explained. “Therefore, the majority held that those laws are unconstitutional.”
In 2012, voters in Wyoming approved an amendment to the state constitution in response to the Affordable Care Act, enshrining the right for competent adults to make decisions about their health care. In their ruling, the justices acknowledged that although the amendment was aimed at concerns over the ACA, “[t]here is nothing in the plain language of the amendment which indicates abortion is not health care or otherwise limits access to abortion care,” they wrote.
The ruling is a major win for abortion rights advocates in one of the country’s reddest states.